ECC approves Rs20b for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Pakistan Pakistan ECC approves Rs20b for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

ECC also approved sugar exports to Afghanistan within 60 days after opening of LC

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 23:46:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs20 billion for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

The committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Aurangzeb also allowed exports 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

The ECC approved sugar exports to Afghanistan within 60 days after opening of LC through banking channels.

Various supplementary grants were approved for the Reko Diq project.

