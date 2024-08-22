ECC approves Rs20b for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
Pakistan
ECC also approved sugar exports to Afghanistan within 60 days after opening of LC
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs20 billion for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.
The committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Aurangzeb also allowed exports 100,000 metric tons of sugar.
The ECC approved sugar exports to Afghanistan within 60 days after opening of LC through banking channels.
Various supplementary grants were approved for the Reko Diq project.