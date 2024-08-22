In meeting with Harvard students, COAS cautions against perils of misinformation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024, representing nine different countries, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

The interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan's pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values.

Gen Asim Munir emphasized the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges. He highlighted Pakistan's vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

COAS also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction.

This engagement follows the COAS's earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on August 20, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation's youth.



