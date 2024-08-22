Govt aims to include Pakistan in G-20 by 2030, claims Tarar

Only youth can transform the destiny of country, he says

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that making Pakistan part of G-20 by 2030 was the mission of the government.

Addressing National Youth Convention in Islamabad, he said that the youth, who make up 60 pc of the total population, have to play their crucial role to achieve this milestone.

He said the youth were future of this country and we wanted to leave a better Pakistan for the coming generations.

Alluding to the steps taken over the years by the PML-N for the uplift of the youth, the Information Minister said the present government was focusing on the initiatives aimed at exploiting the potential of the youth.

The federal minister gave the reference of Arshad Nadeem who made Pakistan proud by achieving gold medal in Olympic withs his hardwork and dedication.

He highlighted educational endowment funds project for bright students and Daanish school networks rippling the change.

Attaullah Tarar recalled that a large number of youth were part of Pakistan Movement, expressing the confidence that they would also transform the destiny of this country.

The information minister highlighted that resilience and determination were hallmarks of Pakistani youth. He mentioned that the country's IT exports increased by three times over the last four months.

He said the IT experts were coming forward and there was surge of startups in the country.