JI to hold shutter-down strike on Aug 28

It pledges to compel government to provide relief to public in electricity, gas bills

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 15:28:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a shutter-down strike on August 28 against electricity and gas overbilling and taxes.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he stated that traders were on board with them as traders organisations had also called for the same strikes.

His party was representing the public and whole Pakistan will support them in their movement against inflated bills and taxes, JI emir affirmed.

Rehman demanded the government to provide them relief in electricity bills and the Punjab government’s two months relief in electricity bills wouldn’t resolve the crisis.

He berated the governments of other provinces for not granting relief from their budget.

He argued that “the same Punjab government is governing the federal government. Why don’t they provide relief to the public by taking austerity measures?”

Ji emir took the credit of relief and claimed that Rs 14 relief by the Punjab government was provided to the public on the pressure created by JI.

He asserted that they would boost the economy and not default it, “We will run the wheels of the economy and the one day strike is for the smooth running of the economy.”

JI would certainly strive for public rights and relief without any support, JI emir stressed.

He also announced plans for a public movement from September 1 and a membership campaign will be initiated soon.

He highlighted that they were striving for public rights and it’s a long struggle and needed public support for it. He claimed that everyone from rural areas to every corner of the country will join them in their movement.

Hafiz Naeem stressed that the government was obliged to give them their due rights, they would compel the government to meet their demands.