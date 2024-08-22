Kashmir, Palestine crisis need to be resolved for sustainable peace, Munir Akram asserts

Stresses UNSC's responsibility to end genocide in Gaza

Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 09:43:45 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s permanent representative in the United Nations Munir Akram stressed that sustainable peace could only be achieved with the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Munir Akram emphasised regional and international cooperation for the resolution of conflicts.

He asserted that an inability to eradicate root causes of terrorism and extremism widespread conflicts.

International action plan was ineffective, flawed and poor on this matter.

It’s Security Council’s responsibility to end the genocide in Gaza, he highlighted.

The war against terrorism in Pakistan’s border areas was successful due to cooperation, inclusion of local communities, a Pakistan representative affirmed.

Munir Akram insisted that the discussion in the Security Council about conflicts would create new ideas.