Three of family die in road accident in Khanpur

Three of family die in road accident in Khanpur

Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 03:55:21 PKT

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons of the same family were killed in collision between a tractor trolley and motorcycle in Khanpur on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Benazir Shaheed Road near Nadra Office in Khanpur where a speeding motorcycle collided with a three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased included two women and a two-year-old child.

