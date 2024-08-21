Gilani calls for unity among political parties

He also expressed his willingness to collaborate with Maulana Fazlur Rehman

MATIARI (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed the need for unity among all political parties.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He highlighted the teachings of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai who stressed peace, love, mercy, and women's rights.

Addressing the current political and economic challenges, Gilani urged for solidarity, stating that it is not the time for differences.

In response to a journalist's question about the imprisonment of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Gilani stressed the importance of working together. He also discussed his own experience of being imprisoned for nine years for providing jobs to poor people. He refrained from blasting specific individuals, underlining that it is the judiciary's role to administer justice.

Besides, Gilani mentioned the incarceration of prominent political figures, including Shaheed Benazir, Asif Zardari, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and Maryam Nawaz. He also called for the judiciary to uphold justice in the May 9 incidents.

The Senate Chairman also expressed his willingness to collaborate with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, emphasising the significance of working towards positive change. He highlighted the importance of the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway Project, accenting the need to expedite its completion, a matter that has been raised in the Senate.