State obligated to protect citizens from harmful effects of social media: COAS Asim Munir

Asked where are those talking about default in the country

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 19:23:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday reassured young Pakistanis that the country’s future was in ‘safe hands’.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Youth Convention in Islamabad, he emphasised the importance of unity, education, and resilience in the face of multiple challenges.

The army chief highlighted the importance of understanding the value of an independent state, urging the youth to learn from the struggles of people in Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza. He stressed that the state had a responsibility to protect its citizens from the harmful effects of social media.

While talking about country’s economic situation, the COAS said: "Where are those who had predicted that Pakistan will default?" He urged the youth to remain optimistic, reminding them that as Muslims, they are forbidden from despair.

He emphasised the importance of the youth as Pakistan’s most valuable asset, promising to protect them from any harm. He stressed the need for a strong bond between the people, government, and the army, stating that this unity was crucial for the country’s security and progress.

Speaking about the recent unrest in Parachinar, the COAS stated that the army was committed to helping the tribes resolve their disputes through dialogue and reconciliation.

He lauded the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism, comparing them to a iron wall standing alongside the army for the past 22 years.

Gen Munir concluded his address with a message of hope and faith, expressing his belief that Allah will grant Pakistan victory over terrorism.

