PTI denied permission to hold rally in Islamabad on Aug 22

The decision was based on the district intelligence committee's report.

Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 18:05:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The capital city administration has refused to grant permission for PTI's rally in Tarnol on Aug 22.

According to the statement, the decision to cancel the NOC was made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The decision was based on the district intelligence committee's report.

The district administration's statement further mentioned that the Bangladesh cricket team is in Islamabad, raising significant security concerns. Controlling the crowd at the rally would be difficult, especially since protesters recently reached the Supreme Court. Given these circumstances, permission for the rally cannot be granted.

Meanwhile, the IG Islamabad stated that there is a concern that rallies coming for protests may turn into long-term sit-ins. In this context, Islamabad cannot allow PTI to hold a rally or procession, he added.

“There are various sensitive gatherings in the city, and it is not possible to manage such a situation,” said the IGP.

Moreover, the Special Branch has also provided information about threats to public gatherings, and PTI members have been informed of these concerns. Issuing an NOC to PTI in such a situation could be risky.

