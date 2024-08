Election tribunal de-notifies Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango

JUI candidate Sardarzada Saeed Lango had challenged Ziaullah Lango's victory in PB-36

Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 17:05:42 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Election Tribunal de-notified provincial home minister Zia Lango on Wednesday.

The tribunal, comprising High Court Judge Abdullah Baloch, heard the election petition filed by Saeed Lango. Advocate Akram Shah represented Saeed Lango, while Advocate Saleem Lashari appeared on behalf of Zia Lango.

The tribunal ordered re-voting at seven polling stations in PB-36 Kalat and also nullified Zia Lango's position as Home Minister.

Saeed Lango had requested re-polling at seven polling stations in Gazak and Johaan of PB-36 Kalat.