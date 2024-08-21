PM Shehbaz for intensifying efforts to eradicate smuggling

Says smugglers and facilitators will never be allowed to harm country’s economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday all institution would have to intensify efforts to eradicate the menace of smuggling from the country.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister to curtail smuggling where officials of the relevant departments participated.

The premier said the smugglers and their facilitators would never be allowed to harm the country’s economy.

He said the reduction in the smuggling activities as a result of the measure taken by the departments concerned was commendable.

The PM said a comprehensive strategy should be in place to provide employment to the people residing around the border areas.



