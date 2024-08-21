Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab government on bail petition in Jinnah House arson case



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding the bail petition of Hammad Nazir, a suspect in the Jinnah House attack case.

The petition was heard by Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Justice Shah inquired about the charges against Nazir. The defence lawyer responded that Nazir was accused of injuring a police constable with a stick, but the medical report indicated that the constable was actually injured by stones thrown by the crowd.

Justice Minallah asked if Nazir was present at the scene.

The lawyer clarified that Nazir, a shopkeeper, was not at the location.

Justice Minallah also questioned whether there was any CCTV footage of Nazir’s presence at the scene.

Justice Shah further asked about the evidence presented regarding Nazir’s presence.

The lawyer submitted that no CCTV footage or other evidence was provided.

The court then issued a notice to the Punjab government on Nazir’s bail petition and adjourned the case indefinitely.

Additionally, a two-member bench consisting of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah heard the pre-arrest bail petition of MPA Latif Nazar.

The assistant lawyer informed the court that Nazar’s main counsel Akram Awan was unwell. Justice Shah inquired whether they wished to seek an adjournment.

The assistant lawyer requested postponement until Awan’s return. Justice Shah asked if Nazar was present in the courtroom, to which the assistant lawyer confirmed his presence.

The Supreme Court subsequently adjourned the hearing of Nazar’s case indefinitely due to the absence of his lead counsel.