One killed in motorcycle, rickshaw collision in Kasur

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in motorcycle, rickshaw collision in Kasur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 06:24:23 PKT

Kasur (Dunya News) – A 50-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rickshaw in Kasur on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Khadian Police Station where a speeding rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. The deceased was identified as Hanif. Police sources said that the rickshaw driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

