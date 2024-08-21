PTI uses harmful tactics to pressurise national institutions: Sanaullah

Rana Sana said PTI workers had been involved in damaging security installations during May 9 mayhem.

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 04:22:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had used different tactics to pressurise the national institutions for personal gains.

PTI was found hatching conspiracy against the security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI supporters had been involved in damaging security installations during May 9 mayhem, he added.

In reply to a question about November 26 protest demonstration and sit-in, he said the PTI tried to put pressure on judiciary and security institutions through sit-in and protest demonstration.

Commenting on the role of PTI in the country’s politics, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had always taken initiatives for talks with PTI in the larger national interest. He said that dialogue is the only way to resolve the political issues.

