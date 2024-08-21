Political unity crucial for Pakistan's stability: Musadik

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the political unity was pivotal and calls for urgent need to resolve political tensions in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there was no alternative to reducing the current strain except harmony. “Political tensions must be alleviated, whether it exist between institutions or political parties,” Malik said.

He stressed that without reducing these tensions, nothing else can be achieved. The minister also highlighted the importance of dispelling the sense of hopelessness among the nation.

“The situation may be challenging, but it should not lead to despair or a loss of confidence in moving forward,” he said.

Minister called for collective efforts to unify the nation, urging all parties to come together for the greater good of Pakistan.

