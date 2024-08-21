President Zardari salutes brave all victims of terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari salutes brave all victims of terrorism

President Zardari reaffirmed the commitment to taking decisive action against terrorist elements.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 04:16:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to all victims of terrorism, including civilians, as well as the brave members of the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who lost their lives defending the country from terrorists.

In his message for the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, observed on August 21, 2024, he noted that this day also brings to light the pain and suffering of families who have lost their loved ones to terrorism.

This year’s theme, “Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators,” underscores the vital role that survivors play in promoting peace and raising awareness about the devastating effects of violent extremism.

President Zardari reaffirmed the commitment to taking decisive action against terrorist elements. He stated that the fundamental goal was to eradicate terrorism with the support of the people and secure a peaceful future for the country.

He assured that the resolve remains unshaken and emphasized the commitment to supporting the victims and their families.

He said Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the incessant war on terror for over two decades. The country has lost thousands of civilians and security personnel. Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was also martyred by the terrorists. A number of other political and religious leaders of the country have lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. Terrorism has also caused financial losses worth billions of dollars to the country’s economy. Anti-Pakistan forces have been supporting and surreptitiously financing terrorism, and sending militants to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Pakistani nation, he said has displayed unparalleled resilience and determination in the face of these challenges. Pakistan is the only country in the world that has successfully contained terrorist forces and has singularly been fighting this war for over two decades.

President Zardari highlighted that global recognition has been received for ongoing efforts, with a steadfast commitment to contributing to international counter-terrorism initiatives. He emphasized that brave security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to carry out targeted actions against terrorist elements, sacrificing their lives for the nation’s peace and security. While military operations have successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks, non-kinetic measures, such as the National Action Plan, Pakistan’s National Narrative Against Terrorism and Extremism, and various socio-economic development projects, have strengthened community resilience against terrorism.

Terrorism is a global challenge, requiring collective efforts and cooperation by the international community for its elimination. “We must strengthen international cooperation, enhance intelligence sharing, and address the root causes that fuel extremism and terrorism. I am sure that by working together, we would create a safer and more peaceful world for all.”

