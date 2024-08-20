Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Gen Sahir lauds Nadeem's efforts for securing Pakistan's first-ever gold medal

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Arshad Nadeem, record-holder Olympian, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Chairman JCSC lauded Arshad Nadeem’s efforts for securing Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in a singles’ event and setting up of a new Olympic record.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also appreciated the diligence and devotion of Arshad Nadeem in achieving a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s sport history and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.

Earlier this month, Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympics record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

He has now become the first individual Olympics gold medallist from Pakistan. He also broke the previous Olympics record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

