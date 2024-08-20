Reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

Reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

DCs M B Din, Muzaffargarh transferred

Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 21:50:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Tuesday reshuffled officers.

As per the notification, Additional Secretary Public Prosecution Abdul Rauf was directed to report to the S&GAD department. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Usman Ali was posted as Additional Secretary Public Prosecution Department.

Also, Shahid Imran was posted as DC Muzaffargarh. Additionally, the Deputy Secretary (Staff) to the Chief Secretary, Muhammad Faisal was posted as Mandi Bahauddin DC.