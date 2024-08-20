Suspect behind fake news that sparked UK riots arrested in Lahore

Three girls had died and many were injured due to a knife attack in the Western part of England

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who was accused of spreading fake news which triggered violent riots in the United Kingdom.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said the police had arrested one individual from the city’s defence area who was handed over to the FIA for further investigation.

According to the police, the suspect used to work for a news platform in Pakistan who was accused of providing fake news in the identity of the murderer of three girls.

Sources said after that fake news, violent riots had started in England.

After the incident, the social media channel Channel3Now spread a fake news that the Muslim asylum seeker named Ali-Al-Shakati was involved in the attack.

The violent riots erupted after the fake news went viral. However, days later it emerged the said website – Channel3Now – was being operational from Lahore.

