Woman driver booked over deadly Karsaz accident in Karachi

Man and his daughter were killed after vehicle rammed into their motorcycle from behind

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have registered a case against a woman involved in a deadly road accident on Karsaz Road of Karachi.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Bahadurabad police station on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, who lost his brother and niece in the accident.

The incident took place on Saturday night when a car driven by a woman rammed into two vehicles and a bike, killing two and injuring five others.

Witnesses to the accident said the accident occurred due to reckless-driving by the woman. They said the car first hit a bike and then rammed into two vehicles.

The District East police’s spokesperson also confirmed the registration of the FIR against the suspect, adding that the woman driver was arrested last night and handed over to the investigation wing.

She has been booked under sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving), 337-G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a court has issued order to give the suspect, identified as Natasha Danish, into to police custody for one day. It also ordered the investigation officer (IO) to produce the suspect on Wednesday, August 21.

During today’s hearing, the IO did not produce the suspect before the special duty judicial magistrate, citing health issues being faced by her.

He told court that Natasha Danish had been admitted to psychiatry department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

In its order, the magistrate observed that the physical custody of the suspect was “very much necessary” for remand in the case, given the importance of the case.

“Prima facie appears that accused [is] not in a position to be brought before the court at once without personal suffering, and risk to health,” the order said.

It granted one-day custody of the suspect to the investigation officer.

“During the sanctioned period, the said investigation officer is liable to make arrangements for keeping the accused person in safe custody,” it said, adding that the IO could produce her before court is she recovers and in otherwise situation he would file afresh application with the relevant court to get further orders.

