Giving people relief better than doing corruption, Maryam tells Sindh CM

Pakistan Pakistan Giving people relief better than doing corruption, Maryam tells Sindh CM

She announces launch of scholarship programme worth Rs25 billion

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 18:49:34 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday awarded cash prizes worth Rs58.6 million among 138 position-holders from nine educational boards.

She lauded the excellent performance of students who have achieved great honour academically and made their parents and the country proud.

She made these remarks at the special ceremony organised at the Chief Minister's House to honour top achievers from across Punjab.

The chief minister said, “The position-holder students are the crown of our heads.”

She also mentioned that for the government, health of students is also very crucial and milk would be provided to students from nursery to fifth class.

The students were also presented a guard of honour as an acknowledgement of their sheer dedication and hard work.

The chief minister shared that despite immense difficulties in the past which included her time in jail, she did not shed tears, but the pride and achievements of the students had made her emotional.

She also announced the launch of a scholarship programme worth Rs25 billion.

Additionally, she also said the laptop scheme would be revived which was aimed at equipping students with technology.

She also said for those tehsils which did not possess any transport facility, 61 buses would be given.

She also touched upon the topic of power bills on which her government announced a relief of Rs14 per unit.

She said the move, despite being aimed at helping the public, was called by some people as ridiculous.

She said the acts of corruption and moving in helicopters should be called ridiculous.

