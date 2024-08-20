PM Shehbaz reiterates unwavering support for Palestinians

Ambassador thanked Pakistani government for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 17:18:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

Talking to outgoing Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei, in Islamabad on Tuesday, he strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric actions against innocent Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023 that had led to the heart-wrenching killing of over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, and more than 90,000 injured.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment and support for efforts to find a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for his support for the Palestinian cause. He lauded Pakistan's historic and consistent stance on Palestine and its contribution to the international efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The ambassador thanked the Pakistani government for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.



