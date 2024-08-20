Govt committed to promote quality education: Dar

Calls for building bridges of peace and harmony

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called for building bridges of peace and harmony while rejecting extremism and hatred.

Addressing the National Youth Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, the deputy PM said, “Responsibility rests with the youth to promote unity and tolerance. We must undertake joint efforts to take the country towards progress while raising above all sorts of differences.”

The deputy prime minister expressed the government's commitment to promoting quality education to empower the youth.

The deputy prime minister said during the 2013-2018 PML-N government, Pakistan was projected to become a member of G-20 nations as the country was taking off that time with two percent food inflation, 3.7 percent consumer price index, six percent growth, and the most stable currency in South Asia.

Talking about the PDM government, he said it was aimed at saving Pakistan as its enemies desired to see it default.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s youth had the potential to become change makers but it required unity, a continuous learning process and setting aside hatred, extremism and personal biases.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said the government is committed to empowering youth through several revolutionary initiatives. He said the incumbent government is taking crucial steps for the betterment of the youth.

He urged the youth to play their due role in the country's development as it is also their responsibility.

