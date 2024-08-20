Security forces kill three BLA terrorists involved in Panjgur DC's murder

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill three BLA terrorists involved in Panjgur DC's murder

The terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mastung

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 17:05:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three terrorists of the BLA were killed, and as many were injured during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in Mastung district..

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Ali, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The ISPR's statement said this operation avenged the heinous act and brought the perpetrators to justice.

It said security forces remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

A day earlier, three soldiers were martyred and five militants killed during an intense exchange for fire near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district.

The ISPR said a movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces on night between Aug 18 and 19.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five militants were killed, while four others got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, three brave sons of soil Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Umer Hayat and Sepoy Waqar Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.



