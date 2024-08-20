JUI-F to operate independently without political alliances, says Fazlur Rahman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has decided to advance its movement independently, without forming any political alliances.

In a media briefing at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman stated that his party would continue its activities without joining any political coalition, citing previous experiences with alliances as unsatisfactory.

He emphasised that the party does not wish to embarrass itself or others further.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman mentioned that JUI-F would play its role as the opposition both inside and outside Parliament.

He also indicated that the party would not object to its defeat in the political arena if the establishment had given a guarantee of no interference in politics.

However, JUI-F had concerns about the electoral results across the country and was willing to engage in negotiations with the current government, though it questioned whether they had an authority.

The JUI-F leader highlighted that political instability was adversely affecting the economy and warned that continued instability could lead to situations similar to Bangladesh.

He underscored the party’s commitment to avoiding such scenarios.