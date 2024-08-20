IHC seeks clarity on internet speed issue, serves notices on parties

Justice Farooq questioned the current state of internet speed in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - During the hearing of a case concerning slow internet speed, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amer Farooq sought clarification on the matter before issuing any orders.

Justice Farooq questioned the current state of internet speed in the country and asked for a clear explanation of the situation.

He inquired about which ministry was responsible for this issue and suggested seeking information from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or the Ministry of Information Technology to understand the cause of the slowdown.

Advocate Imaan Mazari, representing the petitioner, informed the court that the PTA had remained silent on the issue.

Justice Farooq then asked whether to summon the secretary or joint secretary, to which the advocate requested that senior officials from the relevant ministries be called in.

The chief justice agreed to summon someone who was knowledgeable about the matter and could provide a briefing to court.

The IHC subsequently issued notices to the parties involved and adjourned the hearing until Monday.