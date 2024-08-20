Earthquake shakes various areas in Azad Kashmir

Pakistan Pakistan Earthquake shakes various areas in Azad Kashmir

Tremors were also reported in Neelum Valley, Dher Kot, Abbas Pur, and other regions.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 09:10:22 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD – (Dunya News) An earthquake was experienced in several areas of Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad.

Tremors were also reported in Neelum Valley, Dher Kot, Abbas Pur, and other regions, causing widespread panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3, with a depth of 20 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was near Sopore.

