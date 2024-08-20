Two killed, five injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Bahadurabad police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

A car driven by a woman rammed into two vehicles and a bike, killing two personas and injuring five others.

The woman driver escaped after the accident, but later police arrested her and registered a case. She also sustained injuries in the crash.

Witnesses to the accident were of the view that the accident occurred due to reckless-driving. They said the car first hit a bike and then rammed into two vehicles.

On information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and started investigation.

A medical examination of the woman was being carried out to ascertain if she was drunk.

