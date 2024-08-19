Sattar calls power relief for Punjab discriminatory

Pakistan Pakistan Sattar calls power relief for Punjab discriminatory

People of Sindh are also entitled to Rs14 per unit of electricity relief

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 19:07:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and MNA Dr Farooq Sattar has said it is a discriminatory move to extend power relief to Punjab only.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the MQM-P leader said Karachi paid the highest taxes and only Punjab had been given relief which was a discriminatory move.

“People of Karachi and Sindh are also entitled to Rs14 per unit of electricity relief,” he said, adding that people in Sindh paid Rs64 for per unit of electricity and there was not a single penny discount for them.

Read more: Youth need to be brought out of despair, says Sattar

He said people had been forced to do street crime just because of the skyrocketing prices of electricity while the industrialists had already been paying Rs55 per unit.