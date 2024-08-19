Bilawal extends Sindh's hand to boost Punjab's healthcare

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal extends Sindh's hand to boost Punjab's healthcare

Sindh government significantly improved medical services

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 18:10:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the best hospitals in the country are in Sindh.

Speaking at the inauguration of the CyberKnife Unit at Jinnah Hospital, he highlighted that three Sindh hospitals – JPMC, NICVD, and NICH – are among the top healthcare providers in Pakistan.

He noted that the Sindh government significantly improved medical services and offered to assist Punjab in enhancing its healthcare sector.

The former foreign minister remarked, “Pakistan often receives negative coverage both domestically and internationally, but the success of these three hospitals showcases the country’s good governance.”

He also mentioned that Sindh has developed the world’s largest hospital for treating heart diseases, providing excellent care for children.

Additionally, he announced the launch of the city’s third CyberKnife machine, which will offer free treatment.