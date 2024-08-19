Woman, two children drown in Sehwan floodwaters

Woman, two children drown in Sehwan floodwaters

The bodies have been shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan.

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 17:07:59 PKT

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – A mother along with her two children drowned in floodwaters in Sehwan on Monday.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the nearby village of Sanhri in Amri, where two children were playing in the rainwater outside their house when they suddenly slipped into deep water. The mother jumped in to save them but lost her life as well.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as Zubaida Brahmani, 5-year-old Motia Brahmani, and 8-year-old Sameer Ahmed. The bodies have been shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan.

