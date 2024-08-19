Ex-president Arif Alvi says he is not scared of Article 6

Says the government instituted hundreds of cases against him

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former president Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday the government should go ahead with its plan to impose Article 6 on him as he was not scared.

"Let the government impose Article 6 on me; I am here and will go nowhere," the former president said in an interaction with journalist in the Islamabad High Court.

Answering a question, he said: "They (government) should go ahead and fulfill their wish of imposing Article 6 on me."

The government, he said, instituted hundreds of cases and it could add to these. This would afford him an opportunity (to plead his case), he added.

He said he was born and bred in Pakistan, and would stay in the country.

“Article 6 is a matter of life and death and I am here to face it,” the former president reiterated.

Speaking about the audio leaks, he said he had always been against the audio leaks and no one had the right to intrude into his privacy.

Answering a question about any chance of Imran Khan's release, he replied in the affirmative. "The PTI founder will be released soon by the grace of Allah Almighty," said Alvi.



