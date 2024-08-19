Serving humanity key to nation's development: CM Maryam

World Humanitarian Day is being celebrated across Pakistan and worldwide today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif says serving humanity is the key to a nation's development and progress.

In her message on World Humanity Day today, the chief minister reiterated that serving humanity is Punjab government's manifesto and motto, aiming to create a society where every individual can live with dignity, adding that education, health, and welfare projects are the priority to serve the people.

She paid tribute to the servants of humanity all over the world.

This day served as a reminder to cherish and share compassion, fidelity, and empathy towards others. It was also an occasion to honour the efforts of humanitarian workers.

Under the guidance of the United Nations and with the support of various social organisations, this day is commemorated annually.

The date, August 19, was chosen to remember the tragic deaths of 22 humanitarian workers who were killed in a bombing in Baghdad, Iraq, on this day in 2003.

