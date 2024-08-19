World Humanitarian Day celebrated today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – World Humanitarian Day is being celebrated across Pakistan and around the world today (Monday).



This day served as a reminder to cherish and share compassion, fidelity, and empathy towards others. It was also an occasion to honour the efforts of humanitarian workers.

Under the guidance of the United Nations and with the support of various social organisations, this day is commemorated annually.

The date, August 19, was chosen to remember the tragic deaths of 22 humanitarian workers who were killed in a bombing in Baghdad, Iraq, on this day in 2003.

The purpose of this day was to recognise and encourage the dedication of humanitarian workers and organisations committed to the welfare of humanity across the globe.

It emphasised that serving humanity was not limited to any specific person, organisation, or day; rather, each individual can contribute to this noble cause according to their ability.