Eight killed, seven injured in bus-trailer collision in Ubauro

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 10:28:43 PKT

UBAURO (Dunya News) – At least eight people were killed and seven other were wounded when a bus collided with a trailer in Ubauro, a city in Ghotki District in the Sindh province, in the wee hours of Monday, dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 in Ubauro near Ghotki where a bus going to Karachi from Punjab collided with a trailer, killing eight persons on the spot and injuring seven other.

Rescue sources have informed that women and children were among the dead.


