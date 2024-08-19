CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on Sunday, reviewed the public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division.

It was decided in the meeting that CM Maryam Nawaz will pay a visit to various districts to take stock of the overall situation, said a handout issued in this regard.

The Chief Minister sought detail of pending development projects for a long period of time. She reviewed the prices of essential edible items in Rawalpindi. It was decided to establish ‘Vegetable Markets’ and ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Rawalpindi. It was principally decided to increase the number of Assistant Commissioners in Rawalpindi.

The Punjab CM underscored that establishing peace and stability is essential for the progress of a country and no negligence will be tolerated in the performance of duties under any circumstance.

There is no political interference in any appointment within the police department, she said and added that the police should prove its performance by delivering their duties in an efficient manner.

