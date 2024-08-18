In-focus

BAP demands ban on PTI

Says we all should fight together to eradicate conspiracies against Pakistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has demanded a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

BAP Secretary General Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar said PTI’s Raoof Hasan’s links with Indian journalist were tantamount to anti-nationalism.

"Anti-state conspiracies are a serious violation of national security," he said, adding that the purpose of the politics should be prosperity and development.

“We all should fight together to eradicate conspiracies against Pakistan,” he concluded.

 

