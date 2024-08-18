Governor Tessori calls for reducing electricity prices in Sindh

Says on September 6, programme to pay homage to martyrs will be held at the Governor House

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori says if the electricity prices in Sindh are not adjusted to match those in Punjab, public feelings of deprivation will increase.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Tessori announced his intention to write to the Sindh government to request a reduction in electricity prices.

He also called on businessmen and NGOs to support those affected by recent natural disasters, noting that torrential rains have worsened conditions in the province. Tessori revealed plans to distribute 10,000 ration boxes to rain victims.

Addressing the controversy over Arshad Nadeem’s reward money, Tessori clarified that no funds from the Sindh government were awarded to the athlete on August 13 or 14. He also announced that a programme to honour martyrs will be held at the Governor House on Sept 6.



