Supreme Court delists election tribunal case

CJP Isa-led larger bench scheduled to hear the case on Monday (Aug 19).

Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 18:21:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Sunday delisted the election tribunal case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was scheduled to hear the case on Monday, August 19.

PTI's lawyer Salman Akram Raja filed a request for postponement, stating that senior lawyer Hamid Khan is abroad until Sept 6.

The request asked for the case to be postponed until Hamid Khan returns, as he has also submitted a leave application.

