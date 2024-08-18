Four die as passenger coach plunges into ravine in Mardan

The passenger coach was travelling from Buner to Katlang.

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Four people died and 11 others suffered injuries as a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Mardan.

The accident occurred near Khan Sango Mountain in Katlang, where a passenger coach lost control and fell into a deep ravine.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly arrived at the scene, recovering the bodies and transporting the injured to the hospital.

