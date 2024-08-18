Nawaz, CM Maryam meet British High Commissioner

CM informed about the steps taken by Punjab govt to tackle climate issue

Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 17:27:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday met British High Commissioner Jean Meriat.

The meeting took place in Murree in which matter of education, health and climate changes came under discussion.

The chief minister informed about the steps taken by the Punjab government to tackle the climate change issue.

Also, the high commissioner was informed about the PI system to monitor the provincial administration that would improve the standard of governance.

The CM also urged the investment by British institutions in the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

“Punjab has entered in an era of digitization and in Lahore, the Nawaz IT City and Twin Towers Project have been achieving progress at a fast pace,” she said.

She also appreciated the cooperation between two countries in the fields of education and health.

