Peace is key to Balochistan's prosperity, development, Mohsin Naqvi asserts

Assures FC personnel's needs would be addressed within available resources.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 15:37:44 PKT

TURBAT (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed that the prosperity and development of Balochistan was closely associated with sustainable peace.



Naqvi was received by IG Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan during his visit to the headquarter of Frontier Corps South Balochistan.

The minister paid homage at the martyrs’ memorial, laid flowers and offered prayers for the martyrs.

In a briefing session held under Naqvi’s chairmanship, a briefing was provided on operations against extremist groups and anti-smuggling efforts. The meeting also covered the professional performance of Frontier Corps South.

Naqvi commended Frontier Corps South’s role in maintaining peace and combating smuggling in Balochistan.

He highlighted that “Frontier Corps South is at the forefront in thwarting the extremist agenda and has delivered exemplary services under challenging conditions.”

He praised the professionalism and bravery of the corps’ officers and personnel, assuring that their needs would be addressed within available resources.

The minister underscored the need for a unified approach among all stakeholders to achieve Balochistan’s sustainable development.

He also emphasised that promoting sports, including cricket, would foster healthy activities among the youth.

Naqvi informed the seizure of illegal goods worth 4.7 billion rupees in the past six months.