Indus, Kabul rivers flow in flood: federal flood commission

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, discharging normal flows

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, Indus River was experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur reach and low flood between Tarbela-Taunsa reach while the Kabul River was flowing in low flood at Nowshera.

According to the daily FFC report issued here Saturday, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

The combined live storage of the country’s major reservoirs of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla stands at 10.814 MAF which is 80.98 percent of the total available live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.

Tarbela Reservoir is approaching its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) and presently at 1549.00 feet (just 1.00 feet below the MCL of 1550.00 feet).

Tarbela Dam Management is advised to remain vigilant and regulate the reservoir according to approved SOPs and strictly in accordance with dam safety guidelines.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, cyclonic circulation over Northwestern Rajasthan (India) has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system, now centered over Bahawalpur Division and neighboring areas of Sindh.

Moderate to strong moist air currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Sindh, Southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan up to 10000 feet.

Simultaneously, light to moderate moist currents are affecting Northern regions up to 5000 feet.

Moderate intensity rainfall is also forecast over Punjab (Gujranwala and Lahore divisions) including over upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.