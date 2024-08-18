Relief for Punjab: Mustafa Kamal responds to Maryam's tweet

“Dear Maryam Bibi, thanks for your precious advice.”

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s tweet about giving relief to the people of Punjab in electricity bills, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said his party supported the PML-N unconditionally and still stood with it.

“Dear Maryam Bibi, “I am grateful to your precious advice. If we had trusted the PPP, why we would have needed to go to Lahore four months before the general elections 2024 and announced unconditional support for the PML-N.”

The MQM-P leader said his party had requested the state of Pakistan not the Punjab government to give power relief to people of Sindh, adding federation was always like a mother.

In his tweet, Mustafa Kamal urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to give reliefs to the people of Karachi which he had promised and the MQM-P was waiting when the PM would fulfill his promise to create ease and reliefs for them.

“Let the people of Karachi live in dignity and consider them equal to the citizens of Pakistan. Take pity on them,” Mustafa Kamal’s tweet reads.

MARYAM NAWAZ’S TWEET

Earlier, in a tweet Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had responded to the press conference of Mustafa Kamal in which he had criticised the federal government for giving relief to only Punjab.

In her tweet she had said, “Dear Mustafa Kamal, the Punjab government had paid Rs45billion from its budget for getting relief for the people of Punjab.

“This relief is not free of cost. I would be happy if you talk to Sindh for this relief for the people of Karachi.”