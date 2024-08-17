Officers transferred in Punjab

Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 23:26:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government made transfers and postings in the bureaucracy on Saturday.

According to the notification, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Rashid Irshad was directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

Awaiting posting Adeel Tasawar was posted as Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Zeeshan Nadeem was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department.

Also, OSD Sarmad Hussain was posted as Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department.

The Services and General Administration Department issued notifications in this regard.