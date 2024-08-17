Punjab Governor Saleem Haider awards Rs2m, car to Arshad Nadeem

The javelin star promises to win more laurels for the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider hosted a ceremony on Saturday to honour Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw.

The governor awarded a cheque of Rs2 million and a car to Nadeem to acknowledge his achievement which made the nation proud.

He congratulated Nadeem and his family for bringing joy to the nation by securing victory in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem's two out of six throws crossed 90 metres. The governor said he would break the world record as well.

The javelin star expressed his gratitude for the Punjab governor for acknowledging his efforts and hosting the ceremony in his honour.

The national hero attributed his achievement of securing a gold medal in Olympics to Allah’s blessings, and prayers of his parents and nation.

“Respect by the nation is the biggest honour for an athlete,” Nadeem said.

He said he would prepare himself for the next competitions and continue to make the nation proud.