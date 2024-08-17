Anti-Terrorism Court sends former MNA Ali Wazir on judicial remand

Ali Wazir was presented in court after the completion of his 5-day physical remand.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has sent former member of National Assembly Ali Wazir on judicial remand to jail.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the ATC Islamabad presided over the case registered under terrorism charges at Kohsar Police Station.



During the hearing, the police requested an extension of Ali Wazir's physical remand, but the court denied the request.

Consequently, the court has sent Ali Wazir on judicial remand to jail.