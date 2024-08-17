IHC announces judge duty roster for next week

The court will have three single benches and one division bench in operation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has released its judge duty roster for the upcoming week.

Under the directive of Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq, the deputy registrar issued the roster, revealing that from August 19 to August 23, only three judges would be available.

Following a week of judicial recess, Chief Justice Farooq has returned.

Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar would also be available for case hearings.

The remaining five judges of the IHC would not be available due to judicial vacations. However, a special division bench and a larger bench would be available as needed.

It is noted that the summer vacation for the Islamabad High Court extends until September 10.