PTI to face punishment for May 9 mayhem: Sanaullah

He said PTI founder was well aware of the planning made for harming the national institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will have to face punishment for May 9 mayhem.

The PTI founder was well aware of the planning made for harming the national institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. After court trial, he said the PTI would face action for sabotaging peace in the country.

Commenting on discipline and accountability in the armed forces, he said Pakistan Army had best self-accountability system. He added that the armed forces unprecedented accountability system would further strengthen the security institutions.

