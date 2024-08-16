In-focus

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Aug 20

Pakistan

Chief secretary has issued a notification

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Aug 20 to observe the Urs of revered Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The chief secretary has issued a notification, stating that there will be a public holiday across the province on Tuesday, August 20th, in honour of the great saint and Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to the notification, all government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on August 20th. However, employees of essential services will continue to perform their duties.

 

